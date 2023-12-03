Headlines

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: 'I sent Yash Raj Films back...'

PAK vs AUS 2023: Morris recalled as Australia name strong squad for 1st Test

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Nani calls doing Band Baaja Baaraat's Tamil remake a very bad call: ‘I sent Yash Raj Films back...’

PAK vs AUS 2023: Morris recalled as Australia name strong squad for 1st Test

Morris, who has been a part of the Test squad since last summer, unfortunately did not have the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Cricket Australia has recently unveiled the 14-man squad for the highly anticipated 1st Test against Pakistan, scheduled to commence on December 14th at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Among the notable inclusions is the uncapped speedster, Lance Morris, who is on the verge of making his Test debut. Additionally, the squad welcomes back the experienced trio of Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, and Cameron Green, as Australia embarks on their summer campaign.

Morris, who has been a part of the Test squad since last summer, unfortunately did not have the opportunity to showcase his skills on the field. However, his impressive performance in first-class cricket has caught the attention of selectors. The 25-year-old right-arm paceman boasts an impressive record, having claimed an impressive tally of 74 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 25.44. Notably, he has also achieved a couple of remarkable five-wicket hauls.

Alex Carey has managed to hold onto his position as the wicketkeeper, despite being replaced by Josh Inglis during the 2023 World Cup after the first match. The inclusion of both Cameron Green and Mitchell Marsh adds an intriguing element to the upcoming opening fixture. Additionally, Nathan Lyon, who has fully recovered from his calf injury, has secured a contract with Lancashire for their county season, taking the place of the young talent Todd Murphy.

All eyes will be on David Warner, the seasoned opener, as he is expected to retire from the format following the Sydney Test. Warner will undoubtedly be eager to end his career on a high note.

As the practice match is yet to be played, Chief Selector George Bailey anticipates fierce competition among players vying for their spots on the team.

"As ever, there will be opportunities in the short to medium term to break into this squad and we look forward to seeing the continued strong performances from players who have been performing domestically, many of whom will get a tremendous opportunity in the PM's XI fixture against Pakistan later this week," he said.

Australia's squad for the 1st Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Lance Morris, Steve Smith, Mitch Starc, David Warner.

