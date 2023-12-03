Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi LIVE in India

Tamil Thalaivas will face Dabang Delhi in the 3rd match of PKL 2023 on 3rd December 2023

Tamil Thalaivas are set to compete against Dabang Delhi KC on the second day of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10, taking place in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

These two teams have clashed eight times before, with Delhi emerging victorious in five games, while the Thalaivas have secured a win on one occasion. Additionally, the two sides have also played two tied games.

Live Streaming Details

When is the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC will clash in Pro Kabaddi League 2023 on Saturday, December 3.

What time will the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match start?

The match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC will commence at 8:00 pm IST.

Where is the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will host the match between Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC

Where to watch the live telecast of Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match?

Star Sports Network's TV channels have the right to telecast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Where to watch the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Tamil Thalaivas vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi League 2023 match live in India.

Squads

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajinkya Pawar, Himanshu Narwal, Narendra Kandola, Himanshu Tushir, Ke. Selvamani, Vishal Chahal, Nitin Singh, Jatin Fogat, M. Lakshman, Satish Kannan, Sagar Rathi, Himanshu Yadav, M. Abhishek, Sahil Gulia, Mohit Jakhar, Ashish Malik, Amirhossein Bastami, Nitesh Kumar, Raunak Kharb, and Mohammadreza Kabodrahangi

Dabang Delhi: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Manjeet, Meetu, Manu, Vijay, Vishal Bhardwaj, Sunil, Nitin Chandel, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Felix Li, Yuvraj Pandeya, Mohit, Vikrant, Ashish, Himmat Antil, Yogesh, Akash Prasher