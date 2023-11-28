Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam dazzle in elegant attire at Imam-ul Haq's reception

Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam took the social media by storm dropping stunning pictures during the Imam-ul-Haq reception.

Cricket players seldom get the chance to don formal wear, and when the opportunity arises, they seize it with style. Such was the case for Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi at the wedding reception of Imam-ul Haq and Anmol Mahmood. Pakistan's new T20 captain, Shaheen, exuded sophistication in a sleek black suit, while Azam radiated charm in a stylish grey ensemble. The captivating images of Azam and Shaheen have taken the internet by storm, shared by Shaheen himself on his official Instagram account.

Fans showered both cricket stars with love and blessings as the pictures went viral. For those unfamiliar with the event, Imam tied the knot with Anmol Mahmood on November 25, surrounded by family and close friends. Following the wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception on November 27, attended by numerous celebrities and other members of the Pakistani cricket team.

Imam also shared glimpses of the wedding on his Instagram, where Anmol, like Anushka Sharma, chose a floral-colored lehenga for the occasion.

With the wedding festivities behind them, Imam and the rest of the squad are now gearing up for the upcoming three-match Test series against Australia. Both Imam and Shaheen, integral parts of the squad, aim to make a strong statement with bat and ball against the Aussies. It's a chance for redemption after their less-than-ideal performance the last time Pakistan faced Australia Down Under. The upcoming Test series holds significance as it is part of the WTC Cycle 2023-25.