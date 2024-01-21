'Rohit Sharma should....': Afghan star's huge take on double Super Over controversy in IND vs AFG 3rd T20I

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been retired out or retired hurt in the first Super Over, surprisingly made a comeback to the crease in the second Super Over.

The third T20I encounter between India and Afghanistan proved to be a thrilling spectacle, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats. In a remarkable turn of events, the hosts emerged victorious after two Super Overs were bowled, marking the first instance in international cricket history. However, amidst the excitement, certain rules were overlooked, raising questions about the fairness of the game.

India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who had been retired out or retired hurt in the first Super Over, surprisingly made a comeback to the crease in the second Super Over. This unprecedented move has now sparked controversy, with Karim Janat, a player from the Afghanistan team, expressing his belief that Rohit should not have been allowed to bat again.

The situation unfolded in the first Super Over when India required a mere two runs to secure victory with just one ball remaining. Rohit, unfortunately, had to retire from the field due to injury or other reasons. However, as fate would have it, the Super Over concluded in a tie, leading to the unexpected return of the Indian skipper for a second time at the crease. This turn of events has ignited a heated debate regarding the legitimacy of his participation.

While no official complaints were lodged by any Afghanistan player during the match, the subsequent remarks made by Karim Janat have brought this matter to the forefront. The question remains: should Rohit Sharma have been granted the opportunity to bat again?

"We didn't know much about that. Our management talked to the umpires. Rohit came out to bat, but we learned later that he shouldn't have been allowed to do that. Even if you were retired out, you can't come to bat again. We can't do much about it now because what's happened has happened. The captain and coach discussed about it later, but it was all between them," Janat told Hindustan Times.

In terms of the rules, Rohit should not have been allowed to return if he was retired out. However, he would have been eligible to bat again if he was retired hurt.

Following the match, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott expressed his lack of knowledge regarding Rohit's situation.

"I have no idea (whether Rohit retired hurt or out). Has there ever been two Super Overs? That's what I am trying to say. We keep setting these new rules. What I am trying to say is we kept testing the rules, we kept testing the guidelines," Trott had said in the post-match press meet.

READ| 'There's no better, braver spinner than him': Harbhajan Singh baffled at leggie's absence from Indian T20I side