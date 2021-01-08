Rohit Sharma achieves century of sixes record in Sydney Test against Australia

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma showed that he is the ultimate six-hitting machine in international cricket. On the 16th over of the Indian innings bowled by Nathan Lyon, Rohit Sharma danced down the track and hammered a big six over long on. That six helped Rohit Sharma create history. Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer in international history to hit 100 sixes combined across all formats against Australia. Rohit Sharma has 63 sixes against Australia in ODIs and that is the most by any player against the five-time world champions. With that six, Rohit Sharma also hit his 424th six and this already cemented his reputation of him as the Indian batsman with the highest number of sixes ever hit in cricket.

After the six, only two players are ahead of Rohit Sharma when it comes to sixes in cricket. Chris Gayle of the West Indies has 534 sixes while Pakistan's Shahid Afridi has 476 sixes. Rohit Sharma is not the first cricketer, though, to have hit 100 sixes combined across all formats against one single opponent. Chris Gayle has hit close to 140 sixes against England combined across all formats. When it comes to sixes, Rohit Sharma is the only cricketer who has reached the landmark against Australia, with the next best being a distant 63.

Rohit Sharma came out to bat with Shubman Gill and the new opening duo already set about blunting the Australian bowling attack. Both looked comfortable and they attacked the bowling on a wicket that had eased off considerably. Along the way, Rohit Sharma was given out caught at short leg by Nathan Lyon but the partnership was still broken as Josh Hazlewood managed to get a caught and bowled chance and Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 26.

Brilliant Rohit

It has been acknowledged that Rohit Sharma is the ultimate hitter of the cricket ball when it comes to ODIs and T20Is. Rohit Sharma has always reserved his best for Australia, scoring his first double century of 209 in 2013 in Bangalore in a knock that included 16 sixes. That kicked off a period in which Rohit Sharma became one of the most consistent six-hitters in history. Rohit Sharma has a brilliant record against Australia, scoring eight centuries and averaging 61 against them.

The 70-run opening stand has given India a firm platform on which they can dictate terms to the opposition now.