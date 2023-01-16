Search icon
Rishabh Pant shares health update in first social media post since horrific car accident

Taking to Instagram, Rishabh Pant has posted a note for fans and well-wishers, giving an update on his surgery and recovery.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 07:44 PM IST

Rishabh Pant

Cricketer Rishabh Pant took to social media for the first time since his horrific road crash back in early hours on December 30, 2022. The Team India star met a major road mishap when his luxury car struck a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun flyover before erupting in flames. Pant survived the crash but was seriously injured, suffering burns on his body and torn ligaments.

Taking to Instagram, Pant posted a note for fans and well-wishers, giving an update on his surgery and recovery. His note said, “ I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. Just wanted to let everyone know that my surgery was successful, and I am grateful to be on the road to recovery.”

“My spirits are high, and I’m feeling better every day and I want to extend my gratitude to all of you for your kind words, support and positive energy during this difficult time,” the wicketkeeper-batter added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

 

 

