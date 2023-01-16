'Won't go into depression': Sarfaraz Khan after being sidelined from India's Test squad against Australia (Photo: Twitter)

Despite not being selected for the Team India squad for upcoming India vs Australia Test series, Sarfaraz Ahmed has vowed to not fall into 'depression' and keep moving. However, The right-handed batsman is disappointed that he was ignored for a spot in the Test.

On Friday, the selectors announced a 17-member Indian squad for the first two Tests of the four-match series. But Sarfaraz was not included in the list despite his impressive performance in first-class cricket. There had been a conversation on social media about his inclusion in Team India.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Sarfaraz admitted to hearing people talking about him deserving a chance to play in the Indian team.

"Everywhere I go, I hear murmurs that he will play for India soon. On social media, I have thousands of messages talking about my exclusion. Everyone says your time will come," he told Indian Express.

The cricketer revealed that he wasn't able to sleep the whole night after the selection. "I will never give up practice, I will not go under depression. Don't worry, I will keep trying," he added.

The Test match against Australia will commence on February 9 in Nagur. Sarfaraz has scored an impressive 3,380 runs with an average of 80.47 in 36 first-class matches.

The middle-order batsman has struck 12 first-class centuries and has been in top form over the past few years. Sarfaraz plays for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy and for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Team India Squad for the first two Tests vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R.Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd.Shami, Mohd.Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.