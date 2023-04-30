Watch: Ricky Ponting throws cold stare after David Warner gets dismissed for duck in DC vs SRH IPL match (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Delhi Capitals (DC) to 188/6 winning their Indian Premier League (IPL) match by nine runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. The home team headed by skipper David Warner was chasing 197 runs.

In the second innings, Warner wanted to get his team off to a perfect start at home, however, opponent Bhuvenshwar Kumar dismissed him on a duck in only the second ball of the innings. Due to this, DC coach Ricky Ponting threw a cold stare at the captain. Check out the video here:

Losing the early wicket of the skipper, Salt and Marsh took the responsibility and reached 50 runs mark in 5.1 overs with their 2nd wicket partnership. Their half-centuries went in vain as DC lost the match. Their partnership of 112 for the second wicket had provided a solid platform to DC, however, after their dismissal, DC lost the momentum and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Salt scored his maiden fifty, scoring 59 off 35 balls. Marsh performed in both the department, scoring 63 off 39 balls and also taking four wickets, however, his performance gone vain.

