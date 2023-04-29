Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra's prank leaves Murali Kartik in pain ahead of GT vs KKR clash, video goes viral

Nehra and Kartik have a history of playing together and sharing the commentary box, making their playful interaction all the more enjoyable for fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra's prank leaves Murali Kartik in pain ahead of GT vs KKR clash, video goes viral
Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday, April 29th, Ashish Nehra, coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), led his team to an away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. In a stunning victory, the visiting team chased down the target of 180 with the loss of just three wickets, securing their spot at the top of the points table.

Before the match began, Nehra engaged in a playful act with commentator Murali Karthik, playfully kicking him. Karthik fell to the ground, appearing to be in pain, but Nehra couldn't resist a good laugh. Despite Karthik's attempts at revenge, Nehra remained unscathed.

The hilarious moment was captured on camera and replayed on the giant screen during the match, leaving Nehra in stitches. Nehra and Karthik have a history of playing together and sharing the commentary box, making their playful interaction all the more enjoyable for fans.

WATCH: 

In regards to the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to score a total of 179/9 after being asked to bat first. Unfortunately, the home team suffered a significant setback before the start of the fixture as Jason Roy was unavailable for selection. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stepped up to the plate and scored an impressive 81 off just 39 balls.

In addition to Gurbaz's performance, Andre Russell also played a crucial role in achieving the big total and remained unbeaten on 34 off 19 balls. Despite their efforts, the total of 179 was not going to be enough as Eden Gardens is known for being a high-scoring ground.

The opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill managed to add 41 runs for the first wicket in just 4.1 overs. Following Saha's dismissal, Gill and Hardik Pandya added 50 runs for the second wicket. Unfortunately, Gill was dismissed for 49 soon after Pandya's departure.

However, this did not have any impact on GT's chase, and the pair of Vijay Shankar and David Miller completed the job. Shankar smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 24 balls, while Miller scored 32* off 18 balls. Thanks to their match-winning partnership, GT has now moved to the top spot in the points table.

READ| IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguards whose salaries are more than many CEOs
Watch: Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's hot reels set internet on fire, actress' sexy avatars impress netizens
In pics: 6 times Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned heads in glamorous outfits
Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari give fashion goals at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indore: 34-year-old woman hangs self after husband stops her from going to beauty parlour
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.