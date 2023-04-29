IPL 2023: Ashish Nehra's prank leaves Murali Kartik in pain ahead of GT vs KKR clash, video goes viral

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

On Saturday, April 29th, Ashish Nehra, coach of the Gujarat Titans (GT), led his team to an away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. In a stunning victory, the visiting team chased down the target of 180 with the loss of just three wickets, securing their spot at the top of the points table.

Before the match began, Nehra engaged in a playful act with commentator Murali Karthik, playfully kicking him. Karthik fell to the ground, appearing to be in pain, but Nehra couldn't resist a good laugh. Despite Karthik's attempts at revenge, Nehra remained unscathed.

The hilarious moment was captured on camera and replayed on the giant screen during the match, leaving Nehra in stitches. Nehra and Karthik have a history of playing together and sharing the commentary box, making their playful interaction all the more enjoyable for fans.



In regards to the match, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed to score a total of 179/9 after being asked to bat first. Unfortunately, the home team suffered a significant setback before the start of the fixture as Jason Roy was unavailable for selection. However, Rahmanullah Gurbaz stepped up to the plate and scored an impressive 81 off just 39 balls.

In addition to Gurbaz's performance, Andre Russell also played a crucial role in achieving the big total and remained unbeaten on 34 off 19 balls. Despite their efforts, the total of 179 was not going to be enough as Eden Gardens is known for being a high-scoring ground.

The opening pair of Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill managed to add 41 runs for the first wicket in just 4.1 overs. Following Saha's dismissal, Gill and Hardik Pandya added 50 runs for the second wicket. Unfortunately, Gill was dismissed for 49 soon after Pandya's departure.

However, this did not have any impact on GT's chase, and the pair of Vijay Shankar and David Miller completed the job. Shankar smashed an unbeaten 51 off just 24 balls, while Miller scored 32* off 18 balls. Thanks to their match-winning partnership, GT has now moved to the top spot in the points table.

