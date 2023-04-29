Search icon
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant

As the teams of Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders battled it out on the field, the camera caught a glimpse of this enigmatic girl, sparking a frenzy on social media.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Apr 29, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

In the 39th match of IPL 2023, a mysterious girl was spotted in the audience, cheering on the Gujarat Titans. As the teams of Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders battled it out on the field, the camera caught a glimpse of this enigmatic girl, sparking a frenzy on social media. Everyone is curious to know who she is and what her story is. So, let's delve into the mystery and uncover the identity of this intriguing girl.

1. Who is Sahiba Sherni?

This enigmatic beauty is none other than Sahiba Sherni, a popular Instagram model and fashion designer hailing from Mohali. As per her Instagram profile, she has also been a participant on the popular reality show, Roadies.

2. Early Life

Sahiba Kaur, a proud member of a Sikh family, was born on May 13th, 1990 in Gurgaon, Haryana. Her parents, Devinder Singh Sethi and Gurvinder Kaur Sethi, raised her alongside her younger sister, Asheet Kaur. Kaur completed her studies in New Delhi, where she honed her skills and developed a passion for her chosen field.

3. Debut

She graduated from Delhi University and now co-owns a design studio with her mother, Gurvinder Kaur. Their studio, WOW Design Studio Man and Woman, is a hub for creativity and innovation. With a passion for design, they strive to create unique and captivating designs that leave a lasting impression on their clients.

In addition to her successful career in design, she also made her debut on the popular television show "MTV Roadies Real Hero". 

4. Love for Tattoos

Sahiba has a passion for tattoos and has adorned her body with many intricate designs, including the word "Punjab" written in Punjabi script. Her appearance is nothing short of that of a glamorous heroine, and her fitness rivals that of a professional model. 

 

5. Social media star

With over 128,000 followers on Instagram, Sahiba regularly shares sizzling snapshots of herself on her account. In fact, one of her pictures went viral during a match, causing a frenzy on social media as fans scrambled to identify the beautiful and mysterious figure.

 

