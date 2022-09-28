Revealed: Why Jasprit Bumrah isn't playing for India in 1st T20I versus South Africa?

Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of first T20I

Team India are all set to cross swords with South Africa in the first T20I, however, there was slight bad news for the Indian team as they will miss Jasprit Bumrah who will play no part in the first T20I. Speaking during toss ahead of the first match in Trivandrum, India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed that Jasprit Bumrah missed out on the first match through a slight niggle.

When quizzed about India's playing XI for the first T20I, Rohit revealed that Bumrah felt a niggle in the morning on Tuesday and thus he has been rested as a precautionary measure.

"Hardik and Bhuvi are rested from the last series. Pant and Arshdeep come in for them. Bumrah had a niggle in the morning so he misses out and Chahal misses out as well. Deepak Chahar and Ashwin are back," said Rohit.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I," read a tweet from BCCI's official Twitter handle.

Team India meanwhile won the toss and chose to bowl first, and the 'Hitman' spoke about the mood in the dressing room after India's T20I series win over Australia.

"We are gonna bowl first. It was a good wicket when we played here last time. Bit of green covering but it's gonna be a good batting track. Very critical to continue to do what you're doing and keep that momentum in this format. Very healthy atmosphere in the group and we also want to make sure to tick all the boxes and so far we have been doing good and we just want to continue to do that," said the Indian skipper.

There have been four changes in India's playing XI from the previous match with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar rested, Jasprit Bumrah suffering a niggle, while Yuzi Chahal misses out. Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant all come in.

Teams:

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh