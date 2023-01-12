Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Prithvi Shaw smashes record-breaking maiden triple hundred against Assam

Prithvi Shaw celebrates his triple century against Assam



Prithvi Shaw, the star Indian opening batsman, was in scintillating form for his state team, Mumbai, in their Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday (January 11).

The right-handed batsman scored his maiden triple century in domestic cricket from just 326 balls, and then shifted gears to score runs at a blistering strike rate of almost 100, breaking numerous batting records in the process.

At the age of 23, Prithvi Shaw broke the legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar's record of 340 runs for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. He even surpassed India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and VVS Laxman's totals, with Pujara having scored 352 for Saurashtra against Karnataka in the 2012-13 season of the Ranji Trophy, and Laxman making 353 for Hyderabad against Karnataka in the 1999-2000 season. Prithvi Shaw's remarkable feat is a testament to his immense talent and dedication to the sport.

Prithvi Shaw shattered Sanjay Manjrekar's 32-year-old record of 377 runs to become the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in the tournament's history. In a remarkable display of skill and endurance, Prithvi scored 379 runs from 382 balls during his stay at the crease, cementing his place in the annals of Mumbai cricket.

The Mumbaikar, who has played five Test matches for India, the most recent of which was against Australia on December 17-19, 2020, in Adelaide, has returned to form after struggling in the first four matches of the 2022-23 season. Shaw has now made a statement with his record-breaking inning.

The BCCI selection committee is yet to name the Indian squad for the next white-ball series against New Zealand and Test series against Australia, and Shaw's scorching triple century has surely piqued selectors' interest.

