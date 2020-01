Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PAK vs BAN today

Dream11 Prediction - Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st T20I match today, January 25 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I (PAK vs BAN) Dream11

Wicketkeeper – Liton Das

Batters – Tamim Iqbal (VC), Babar Azam (C), Shoaib Malik, Naim Sheikh

All-Rounders – Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan

Bowlers – Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal (VC), Babar Azam (C), Shoaib Malik, Naim Sheikh, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Aminul Islam, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing 11

Pakistan: Babar Azam (C), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah (C), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain.

