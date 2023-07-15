Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

While the complete match schedule for the tournament has not yet been made public, it is unlikely that Pakistan will secure additional games.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively pursuing the opportunity to host additional matches of the prestigious Asia Cup tournament in Pakistan. This matter will be discussed when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board convenes in Dubai on Sunday.

In a significant development, all stakeholders, including the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have agreed to the implementation of a hybrid model. Consequently, the ACC announced last month that four matches will be held in Pakistan, while nine matches will take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 17. The introduction of the hybrid model was necessitated by the BCCI's decision not to send its team to Pakistan due to the strained relations between the two countries.

Zaka Ashraf, the newly appointed chief of the PCB cricket committee, has expressed his strong desire to the ACC member board officials, who were present in Durban for the recent ICC meetings. It is important to note that Ashraf was not in charge when the dates for the Asia Cup were initially announced. Nevertheless, he has made it clear that he intends to advocate for Pakistan's interests during the upcoming discussions.

While the complete match schedule for the tournament has not yet been made public, it is unlikely that Pakistan will secure additional games.

"Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home," said a PCB source.

The ACC is currently convening to finalize the schedule for the highly anticipated Asia Cup. Notably, the proposed hybrid model put forth by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been unanimously accepted by all ACC members, including India.

According to reliable sources, it appears that the two highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches in the tournament will be held in the picturesque city of Dambulla. This decision aims to enhance the overall experience for both players and spectators alike.

Furthermore, it has come to light that Zaka Ashraf, a prominent figure in the cricketing world, has expressed his desire for additional matches to be held in various venues, including the vibrant city of Multan.

"The authorities in charge have expressed their desire to commence the event with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan where they expect a bigger crowd compared to Lahore," he added.

Pakistani officials are optimistic about the prospect of hosting additional matches in the near future.

The upcoming continental event in 2023 will witness the participation of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

This edition will introduce two groups, with two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will subsequently compete in the final showdown.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post