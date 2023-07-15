Headlines

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

Delhi-NCR news: Tomatoes at discount price of Rs 90 per kg in these places

This Pune man earned Rs 1.5 crore selling tomatoes in 30 days

Samantha Ruth Prabhu kicks off sabbatical with road trip, grooves to Thalapathy Vijay’s Mellinamae — Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

Why Kamal Amrohi’s son raises concerns over Kriti Sanon playing Meena Kumari

SP leader Azam Khan imprisoned for 2 years in 2019 hate speech case; know details

10 healthiest sweet dishes

AI reimagines Harry Potter stars as Sabyasachi models

From Ronaldo to Messi: AI imagine football superstars as Mughal Kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

S Jaishankar defends India selling Russian crude, Siddaramaiah leads CM race & more | DNA News Wrap, May 17

WTC Final: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain in your Fantasy11 Team | Ind vs Aus

BTS' V and Lady Gaga spark rumours of an exciting partnership, Army is excited | BTS Army | BTS |

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Jiya, Avinash, Falaq be schooled by Salman Khan for cornering Manisha Rani?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan fans whistle, hoot, celebrate Jawan prevue in cinema halls

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan considering a shift in Asia Cup strategy? PCB aims to expand hosting more games

While the complete match schedule for the tournament has not yet been made public, it is unlikely that Pakistan will secure additional games.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively pursuing the opportunity to host additional matches of the prestigious Asia Cup tournament in Pakistan. This matter will be discussed when the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) board convenes in Dubai on Sunday. 

In a significant development, all stakeholders, including the PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), have agreed to the implementation of a hybrid model. Consequently, the ACC announced last month that four matches will be held in Pakistan, while nine matches will take place in Sri Lanka. The tournament is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 17. The introduction of the hybrid model was necessitated by the BCCI's decision not to send its team to Pakistan due to the strained relations between the two countries.

Zaka Ashraf, the newly appointed chief of the PCB cricket committee, has expressed his strong desire to the ACC member board officials, who were present in Durban for the recent ICC meetings. It is important to note that Ashraf was not in charge when the dates for the Asia Cup were initially announced. Nevertheless, he has made it clear that he intends to advocate for Pakistan's interests during the upcoming discussions.

While the complete match schedule for the tournament has not yet been made public, it is unlikely that Pakistan will secure additional games.

"Pakistan will take the stance at the ACC meeting that with a rainy weather forecast for venues in Sri Lanka which is to host nine games of the Asia Cup, Pakistan should be allowed to host more than four games at home," said a PCB source.

The ACC is currently convening to finalize the schedule for the highly anticipated Asia Cup. Notably, the proposed hybrid model put forth by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been unanimously accepted by all ACC members, including India.

According to reliable sources, it appears that the two highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches in the tournament will be held in the picturesque city of Dambulla. This decision aims to enhance the overall experience for both players and spectators alike.

Furthermore, it has come to light that Zaka Ashraf, a prominent figure in the cricketing world, has expressed his desire for additional matches to be held in various venues, including the vibrant city of Multan. 

"The authorities in charge have expressed their desire to commence the event with a match between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan where they expect a bigger crowd compared to Lahore," he added.

Pakistani officials are optimistic about the prospect of hosting additional matches in the near future.

The upcoming continental event in 2023 will witness the participation of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

This edition will introduce two groups, with two teams from each group advancing to the Super Four stage. The top two teams from the Super Four stage will subsequently compete in the final showdown.

(with PTI inputs)

READ| Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi floods: When will Yamuna water level go down? Peak yet to come, water supply to be hit

Meet S Somanath, ISRO chairman and the brain behind Chandrayaan-3

Delhi's flood news: Noida, Greater Noida schools closed; 4 shelters, 8 medical teams at service

Padmini producer claims lead actor Kunchacko Boban ditched movie promotions to 'chill with friends' in Europe

Janhvi Kapoor dons a floral pink midi dress worth Rs 85,000 for Bawaal promotions; pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE