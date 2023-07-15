Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Rinku Singh's first reaction after getting maiden India T20I call-up for Asian Games goes viral, See post

Rinku had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he scored an impressive 474 runs for his team, despite their disappointing campaign.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 03:20 PM IST

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh was ecstatic upon receiving his first national call-up for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in China. As the men's senior team gears up for the World Cup later this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has assembled a second-string side to participate in the event. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the team captain in the absence of senior players, who are currently engrossed in preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup on home soil.

Rinku, unfortunately, did not secure a spot in India's squad for the ongoing tour of West Indies. Nevertheless, he was overjoyed to receive his maiden call-up to represent his country.

Expressing his elation, Rinku took to Instagram to share a post, which was subsequently shared by his IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The photograph captures Rinku in India, adorned in the vibrant colors of KKR. In the backdrop, a text boldly proclaims: "Finally."

Rinku had a breakthrough season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he scored an impressive 474 runs for his team, despite their disappointing campaign.

Later this year, the Indian men's senior cricket team will make its debut in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, which will be held in China.

It is worth noting that India has not participated in cricket at the Asian Games for the past two editions. In contrast, other major teams such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka have sent second-string sides to represent their countries in these events.

Team India (Senior Men) squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube and Prabhsimran Singh (wk).

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda and Sai Sudarsan.

READ| BCCI announces India’s squad for 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, full details inside

