Cricket

PAK vs BAN, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Match 31

PAK vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 31, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 08:08 PM IST

The 31st match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (Oct 31) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bangladesh began the tournament with a convincing victory against Afghanistan, yet they've encountered difficulties in securing another win.
 
Pakistan, having started their campaign with triumphs over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, faced setbacks against rivals India, Australia, Afghanistan, and most recently, South Africa. With Bangladesh currently in the ninth position, Pakistan is deemed the favorite entering this match.
 
Match Details 
 
Match - Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, ODI World Cup 2023, Match 31
 
Venue - Eden Gardens in Kolkata
 
Date & Time - Tuesday, October 31, 2:00 PM (IST) 
 
PAK vs BAN Dream 11 prediction
 
Keepers – Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan 
 
Batsmen – Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique
 
All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz
 
Bowlers – Shaheen Afridi, Shoriful Islam, Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed
 
PAK vs BAN, My Dream 11 prediction
 
Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Mahmudullah, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shaheen Afridi, Shoriful Islam, Haris Rauf, Taskin Ahmed
