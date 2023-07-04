Search icon
Old video of MS Dhoni giving his security guard lift on his bike goes viral; CSK skipper’s kindness shines

An old video of MS Dhoni dropping his security guard at the gate of his farmhouse on his bike is now going viral on social media, with netizens praising the CSK skipper’s kindness.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 07:30 AM IST

MS Dhoni's old video is now going viral (File photo)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is known affectionately as ‘Captain Cool’, is one of the most liked cricket players in the country, with many fans praising his demeanor and his calm and composed nature on the field, as well as in front of his fans.

Apart from MS Dhoni’s cool demeanor, people also praise his kindness and composed nature. Now, an old video of MS Dhoni is going viral where he can be seen giving a lift to his security guard in his farmhouse in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

In the video which is going viral, MS Dhoni can be seen riding a bike inside a broad road in his Ranchi farmhouse, with his armed security guard sitting at the back. He dropped his security guard till the gate of the farmhouse and then turned around.

 

 

This gesture by MS Dhoni for his employee inside his lavish farmhouse won the hearts of netizens, and they couldn’t stop praising the Chennai Super Kings skipper, who was rumored to retire from all forms of cricket this year after his win at the IPL 2023.

Netizens couldn’t keep calm after watching a video of MS Dhoni showing kindness to his security guard, with one Twitter user commenting, “Ek hi dil hai, kitni bar jeetoge (How many times will you win my heart)”

This video of MS Dhoni is reportedly not recent and dates back to 2020, when the Covid pandemic was going on. Recently, a video of Dhoni sitting on a flight with his wife Sakshi Dhoni was also going viral, where he was seen playing the game Candy Crush while waiting for takeoff.

MS Dhoni was expected to retire from the IPL this year, but after he led CSK to victory in the cricket tournament, he said that he will try to prepare for next year as well.

