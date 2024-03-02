Twitter
NZ vs AUS: Steve Smith goes past Mark Waugh in elite catching list in Test cricket

Smith's agility and sharp reflexes have played a crucial role in his ascent to the top of the catching charts.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 03:54 PM IST

Australian batter Steve Smith has achieved a remarkable feat by surpassing former player Mark Waugh to become the second-most prolific fielder for Australia in Test cricket. Smith's agility and sharp reflexes have played a crucial role in his ascent to the top of the catching charts.

During the current Test match against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, Smith demonstrated his exceptional fielding abilities by taking two crucial catches. His catch to dismiss Will Young off the bowling of Travis Head was a pivotal moment that allowed him to surpass Mark Waugh's previous record. Additionally, Smith exhibited great presence of mind earlier in the innings by catching Kane Williamson off Nathan Lyon's delivery from leg slip.

Steve Smith's journey to becoming one of Australia's most reliable fielders has been truly remarkable. With 182 catches in 108 Test matches, he currently holds the second spot, just behind the legendary Ricky Ponting, who has 196 catches from 168 Tests. Smith's exceptional ability to anticipate the ball's trajectory and react swiftly has been a significant asset to the Australian team.

The recent Wellington Test not only showcased Steve Smith's outstanding catching skills but also shed light on his ongoing struggle as an opener for Australia. Following David Warner's retirement from this format of the game, Smith was promoted up the order.

In the first innings, Smith scored 31 runs off 71 balls before being dismissed by Matt Henry, and in the second innings, he was out for a duck by Tim Southee. As a Test opener, Smith has amassed 151 runs at an average of 37.75, with a highest score of 91 not out.

New Zealand was left with a target of 369 runs to secure a victory in the Test match. After losing three wickets, the team managed to score 111 runs before the umpires called stumps on Day 3, leaving them with 258 more runs to win the game on the following day.

