HomeCricket

Cricket

Will MS Dhoni retire after IPL 2024? CSK captain's childhood friend Paramjit Singh says....

Paramjit, who played a crucial role in Dhoni's entry into international cricket, shared insights into the cricketer's future prospects.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood friend, Paramjit, believes that the Chennai Super Kings captain will extend his career in the Indian Premier League beyond 2024.

Despite being repeatedly questioned about his future in the IPL since his memorable response to Danny Morrison in 2021, Dhoni has chosen to keep his plans under wraps.

In a recent interview with OneCricket, Paramjit, who played a crucial role in Dhoni's entry into international cricket, shared insights into the cricketer's future prospects.

“I do not think this will be his (Dhoni’s) last season. He is still fit. I think he will play one or two more seasons.

"He will definitely play one more season. The reason is he is fit,” said Paramjit Singh.

Dhoni, along with Rohit Sharma, is one of the two captains in the IPL who have lifted the trophy 5 times with a franchise. The 42-year-old has an impressive record, having played 250 games since the first season and scoring 5082 runs at an average of over 38, with 24 half-centuries.

This season, Dhoni will be showcasing the logo of Paramjit's sports shop on his bat during the IPL. Previously, he was spotted with the Prime Sports sticker on his bat while practicing for IPL 2024 in Ranchi.

Currently, Dhoni is in Jamnagar with his wife Sakshi to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The event is graced by a host of celebrities from India and around the world.

Soon, Dhoni will be back in Chennai to join the CSK camp before the IPL 2024 kicks off with the first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk on March 22.

