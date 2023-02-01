Search icon
'Need some education and manner classes': Fans slam Naseem Shah for bodyshaming Azam Khan in BPL 2023

Naseem Shah and Azam Khan were seen in a bizarre incident where the pacer was seen making fun of the batter by apparently mocking his size and having some verbal banter with the keeper-batter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 03:30 PM IST

'Need some education and manner classes': Fans slam Naseem Shah for bodyshaming Azam Khan in BPL 2023
Image Source: Twitter

In the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan international Naseem Shah was seen mocking Azam Khan as he approached the crease for batting during the match between Khulna Tigers and Comilla Victorians on January 31. The left-handed seamer imitated Azam's walking style in a way that was intended to body shame the stumper-batter. This incident has sparked outrage among fans and players alike, with many calling for disciplinary action against Naseem Shah.

The 24-year-old was spotted shoving Naseem Shah as he was clearly not in the mood for any kind of jesting. However, the young pacer followed up with an imitation that incited a wave of fury on Twitter. While some defended the young cricketer and attempted to rationalize his behavior, others argued that there is no excuse for body shaming.

Here is how some fans reacted to Naseem seemingly mocking Azam Khan:

Talking about the match, the Imrul Kayes-led side emerged victorious against the Khulna Tigers by seven wickets in a high-scoring match. The Tigers got off to a strong start, posting 212 runs on the board, with Tamim Iqbal's scintillating innings of 95 runs off 61 deliveries leading the charge. Skipper Shai Hope also played a magnificent knock of 91* runs off 55 deliveries, helping the Tigers post a formidable total after the first innings.

The Comilla Victorians have been playing some truly remarkable cricket this season, and their latest victory was no exception. Pakistan international Mohammad Rizwan got them off to a perfect start, scoring 73 off 39 deliveries. Johnson Charles then joined the party, smashing an incredible 107 off 56 deliveries to secure the win and earn himself the Player of the Match award.

This victory has propelled the Comilla Victorians to third place on the points table, while the Khulna Tigers are on the brink of elimination, languishing in sixth place with only four points from nine games. 

