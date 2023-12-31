Nasser Hussain hopeful for Rishabh Pant's 'Box Office' return in 2024

Pant has been sidelined since his unfortunate involvement in a car crash towards the end of last year.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain expresses his optimism for the comeback of India's cricket sensation, Rishabh Pant, in the upcoming year. Additionally, Hussain predicts that one of Pant's young teammates will elevate their game to reach superstar status by 2024.

Pant has been sidelined since his unfortunate involvement in a car crash towards the end of last year. However, the talented wicket-keeper/batter is making remarkable progress in his recovery and is anticipated to make a triumphant return to the cricket field before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA next year.

Hussain has been a fan of Pant and his aggressive approach to the game. He eagerly anticipates the return of the talented 26-year-old, hoping that he will make a significant impact in 2024.

"That was such a serious accident. The whole world held its breath and it has been a slow recovery,” Hussain said.

"You follow on social media, on my phone and the initial first walking steps to then scenes in the gym and then scenes of him playing a bit of cricket, scenes of him with Ricky (Ponting).

"I travelled with Ricky in the summer in the Ashes, and Ricky was texting him ‘how's the progress coming along’, and he is a box office cricketer.”

In the absence of Pant, KL Rahul has taken charge of keeping wickets and showcased an outstanding performance in the recent ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He accumulated an impressive total of 452 runs with an average of 75.33.

"India have done well without him (Pant) as KL has come in and been brilliant in all formats," Hussain noted.

"They'll continue to be brilliant. They're lucky to have both of them, but Rishabh Pant, before his injury, was box office, and hopefully after his injury, will be box office as well."

