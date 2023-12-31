Headlines

'Shubman playing too aggressively in Test cricket': Sunil Gavaskar blunt assessment of opener's poor form

Gill managed to score only two runs in the first innings and 26 runs in the second innings at the SuperSport Park.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 03:42 PM IST

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has offered valuable guidance to Shubman Gill, urging him to temper his aggressive approach while batting in Test matches. This advice comes in the wake of Gill's underwhelming performance in the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

Gill managed to score only two runs in the first innings and 26 runs in the second innings at the SuperSport Park. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the pace of Nandre Burger and Marco Jansen in the respective innings. As a result, India suffered a disheartening defeat in the opening Test, losing by an innings and 32 runs.

Recognizing the significance of adapting to the demands of Test cricket, Gavaskar advised Gill to consider the contrasting requirements of this format compared to white-ball cricket.

"I think he is playing a bit too aggressively in Test cricket. There is a slight difference when you play Test cricket when compared to T20I and ODI cricket. The difference is in the ball.

"The red ball moves a little more than the white ball in the air and off the pitch as well. It bounces a little more too. He should keep that in mind," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

Although Gill had a commendable performance in the limited-overs formats, his performance in the traditional format has been lackluster, with only one score of fifty or more in ten innings during 2023. This exceptional innings was a century against Australia at home in March.

In his other nine appearances, Gill's scores were as follows: 21, 5, 13, 18, 6, 10, 29 not out, 2, and 26.

Gavaskar expressed his optimism that Gill would regain his form sooner rather than later.

"Shubman Gill started off his career so well and we praised his shots. We can only hope that he gets back into his form. Hope he trains harder and does well in the future," said Gavaskar.

India will be determined to level the series in the upcoming second and final Test against South Africa, set to commence on January 3rd in Cape Town.

