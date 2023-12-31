Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma explains why team India opts against first-class practice matches

India captain Rohit Sharma has revealed the reason behind India not playing first-class practice matches following their hammering at Centurion.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 02:11 PM IST

Speculations arose regarding Team India's loss in the first Test against South Africa, questioning whether the absence of First-Class practice matches played a role. Captain Rohit Sharma, however, dismissed the notion, emphasizing the 'contrasting difference' in the two scenarios as the primary reason.

Addressing the media after India's defeat, Rohit explained that the decision to favor intra-squad contests over practice matches stemmed from the notable disparities in pitch conditions and the quality of opposition players. According to the skipper, the wickets in practice matches fail to replicate the bounce and pace experienced in actual Test match conditions.

'For the last 4-5 years, we have been playing practice matches. We also attempted to engage in first-class matches. However, the pitches in those matches don't simulate the conditions of actual matches. It's better for us to prepare according to our specific requirements, controlling the pitch conditions according to our needs', Rohit stated during the press conference.

Recalling past experiences, Rohit pointed out the significant variation in ball behavior between practice pitches and actual match surfaces, particularly in overseas tours like Australia and South Africa. He highlighted instances where the ball didn't bounce beyond the knee-roll on practice pitches, in contrast to the challenging conditions faced during official matches.

'We considered all these factors and decided to tailor our preparation to suit our style', Rohit added.

While defending the team's stance, Rohit expressed openness to playing practice Tests during tours, provided the conditions mirrored those of the actual Test matches. 'If conditions in practice matches are similar to those in Tests, then it's acceptable. We've faced scenarios where bowlers in practice matches bowl at speeds of 120-125 kph. We've encountered this in the last few practice matches. It's more beneficial for us to confront our own bowlers and prepare pitches according to our preferences', Rohit asserted.

