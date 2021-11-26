IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians to not retain Pandya brothers, Hardik and Krunal's new franchise revealed

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians are all but set to part ways with Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal ahead of the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The reports have suggested that Mumbai Indians will go with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan as their four retentions in all likeliness.

Both Hardik and Krunal have struggled with their form in the 2021 season and the former more so with his fitness issues as well, which affected Mumbai Indians' balance as well.

According to Cricbuzz, the brothers are most likely to play for the Ahmedabad franchise. Being from Gujarat and having that local connection could help the new franchise and the management is very keen on getting both of them on board ahead of the new season.

The Pandya brothers have formed a solid engine room for the Mumbai Indians over the years alongside Kieron Pollard and have won a few games for the franchise single-handedly, however, the diminishing returns in the last season might have insisted the side look in a different direction.

Hardik played 12 games in the 2021 season but scored just 127 runs at an average of 14.11 and hasn't bowled a single ball in the last two seasons.

Krunal too has struggled, scoring just 143 runs in 13 matches at an average of 14.3 while taking just five wickets in the 2021 season.