MS Dhoni makes himself unavailable for Windies tour but will be part of transition phase

Ahead of India's tour of West Indies, many speculations made the rounds about MS Dhoni's inclusion in the squad. With talks of his retirement coming up every other day, reports suggest that he might not be in the squad.

As per a report in Times of India, the selectors will speak with Dhoni before the announcement of the squad that will take place on July 19. The report also states that Dhoni has made himself unavailable for the tour where Team India will play three T20Is and three ODIs.

The former captain is however expected to be a part of the transition phase which will see a new player take up his role.

“MS will not go to the West Indies. Going forward, he will not travel with the team within India or overseas as the first-choice wicket-keeper. Rishabh Pant will take over and there will be a grooming window for him until he settles down,” a BCCI source was as quoted by TOI.

“For all you know, he could be part of the 15 but not part of the 11. This team needs a guiding hand on multiple fronts and wishing MS away is clearly unhealthy,” the source further added.

Talking about his retirement, the source said, “He’s already proved himself to be the kind of guy who preferred ‘why’ more than ‘when’ where his career graph is concerned. He’ll go, but what’s the hurry?”