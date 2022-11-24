MS Dhoni becomes second cricketer to reach 40 million Insta followers, check most followed cricketers on Instagram

Image Source: Twitter

Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni has crossed the 40 million followers mark on the social media site Instagram.

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain entered the 40m club on Friday. With this, he became the second cricketer to have 40 million followers on Instagram.

Apart from Dhoni, there are other cricketers who have a large fan base on the social media app.

Here are the top 10 most followed cricketers on Instagram in 2022.

Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers of today's generation and with a global fan base has 224 million followers. Apart from being the best at what he does, Kohli also advertises his brand on social media and is considered as one of the best in the sport.

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, India's inspirational leader for many years, is ranked second on this list. He's a long way behind Virat Kohli, but 40 million followers is impressive by any standard.

He retired from international cricket in 2020, however he will continue to play in the IPL till 2023. Dhoni's following of Chennai Super Kings followers has contributed to his popularity.

Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from cricket, but he still has a thriving Instagram account. That comes as no surprise given his stellar career, which included 200 test matches and 100 international centuries across all forms.

The only real surprise here is that Sachin's 37.1 million followers aren't significantly higher.

Rohit Sharma

The new Indian skipper will need to work hard to catch up to his predecessor, Virat Kohli. Regardless of the disparity, Rohit Sharma's Instagram following of 25.8 million people is still amazing.

He is, however, towards the end of his career, and time is running out for him to catch those at the top.

Hardik Pandya

In his six-year international career, the flashy all-rounder has already surpassed some of the game's most seasoned players like, AB de Villiers, Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, David Warner, and others, to rank among the top five.

Hardik's Instagram profile includes various family postings, training photographs and videos, endorsements, and other content that draws a lot of attention. As a result, he has over 24.2 million Instagram followers.

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina was an essential player of MS Dhoni's team at CSK for many years. While his colleagues may have had a bigger profile, Raina went about his work quietly.

The left-hander was a great run-scorer and one of the top fielders in the IPL. He may be on his way out, but his 21.8 million Instagram followers attest to his popularity.

AB de Villiers

While AB De Villiers is the only overseas player on this list, he is well-known in India as a vital player for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

He's well-known all over the world, but his performances for RCB have undoubtedly contributed to his 19.7 million Instagram followers.

Yuvraj Singh

For many years, Yuvraj Singh was an important all-rounder for India. He rose to prominence after hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during a T20 international in 2007.

Yuvi can be a contentious figure at times, but in the world of social media, that isn't always a bad thing. It would have undoubtedly aided in growing his Instagram following to an astonishing 15.7 million.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul, the current vice captain of the Indian men's cricket team, is regarded as a style idol by many on social media. He frequently gives his Instagram fans streetwear looks that include bucket hats, oversized T-shirts, logo frenzy styles, and the love-to-hate socks and sliders combination.

At the time of writing, he had 13.4 million Instagram followers, but he's just another athlete with time on his side.

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is still a viable option in limited overs cricket. His career as an Indian international is coming to an end, but he will most likely continue to play in the IPL for many years.

Dhawan, a powerful and stylish opening batter, has a fan base outside of India, which has contributed to his 12.7 million Instagram followers.

