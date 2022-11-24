'There was a queue of girls to shake hands with him': Wasim Akram recalls partying with Imran Khan in London

Wasim Akram and Imran Khan have played together for Pakistan for years (File: @TheRealPCB)

Imran Khan, one of the best all-rounders of his day, is often regarded as Pakistan's greatest player. Imran contributed with both the bat and the ball. Imran guided Pakistan to a World Cup victory in Australia in 1992.

Wasim Akram was one of the players who thrived under Imran. Akram took two crucial wickets in the semi-final to lead the Men in Green to the final. Akram, who maintains a close relationship with Imran, remembered an amusing event in which the two went to a nightclub in London.

Imran was known as a party animal throughout his playing days. However, during an interview on the "The Grade Cricketer" YouTube channel, Akram revealed, “For me, it (partying) was fun. I was young and Imran said, ‘let’s go to a nightclub’. He called me in my room. I said, ‘yes skipper, I am ready’. We went to a nightclub in King’s Cross (London). He walked in and people recognized (him). He ordered a pint of milk because he never drank in his life. They got him milk in a nightclub! There was a queue of only girls to shake hands with Imran. I just said, 'that’s awesome."

Imran and Akram were instrumental in Pakistan's ODI World Cup victory in 1992. While skipper Imran hit 72 in the final against England, Akram was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance (33 off 18 and 3/49).

Akram related another humorous story about being abandoned by Imran on a lonely island in the West Indies in 1998.

“There was a Test match in Guyana in 1988. Those days there was a rest day. Imran told me and Ijaz Ahmed, we were going on a trip. One of his friends, she had her own plane. We sat on a private plane and reached a deserted island, owned by her dad. They went into chat into the house.

“Me and Ijaz just looked at each other what should we do now? We can’t even go back to the hotel. Some workers took us on a boat. We came back after 7-8 hours. Imran was ready to go.”

Imran Khan joined politics after retiring from cricket and became the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018.

Akram, on the other hand is a part-time commentator, cricket expert and coach. He has also worked as a coach in IPL and PSL.

READ| Neymar love life: Long list of models, actresses linked with Brazil’s World Cup star