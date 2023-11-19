Headlines

Mohammed Shami's mother hospitalised hours before Ind vs Aus World Cup final

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:31 PM IST

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's mother was hospitalised hours before her son took the field in Ahmedabad in the India vs Australia World Cup final. As pe reports, Shami's mother Anjum Ara is stable now. As per a report by IBC 24, Anjum Ara had fever on Sunday morning, following which she was taken to a hospital. Reports later stated that she was out of any danger and doing well.

Shami is in Ahmedabad with the Indian cricket team, taking part in the World Cup final against Australia. It is unclear if the cricketer is aware of his mother's ill health. Shami has been in a great run of form through the tournament. Despite missing the first four games of the cup, Shami is the leading wicket taker, scalping 22 wickets in just seven games. With his record-breaking performance in the tournament, Shami has not just led the Indian bowling attack but also lent his name as a frontrunner for the Player of the Tournament prize.

Hours before the match began, news agency Press Trust of India had shared a video of Anjum Ara wishing Shami and Team India the best ahead of the final. "I wish they can win the World Cup and bring cheer to the country," Anjum Ara said in her brief message.

Team India has been in red hot form all through the World Cup, staying undefeated through the group stage and then defeating a formidable New Zealand team in the semi-finals. With this performance, India have entered the final as the first undefeated team in 16 years. Australia, on the other hand, had a disastrous beginning to the tournament, losing their first two games. The Pat Cummins-led team has since bounced back, winning eight games in a row and laying down the challenge for India. The final is currently underway at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Staidum.

