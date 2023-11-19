Headlines

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup 2023 final, pic goes viral

Explained: What is the cost of crafting Cricket World Cup trophy? What is it made of? Know all details here

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Five-option action plan to be adopted to save trapped workers, says Road Transport Secretary

Delhi police adds playful twist to cricket fever ahead of India vs Australia ODI World Cup final

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: India's ODI record, stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets special jersey from Sachin Tendulkar ahead of World Cup 2023 final, pic goes viral

Explained: What is the cost of crafting Cricket World Cup trophy? What is it made of? Know all details here

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Five-option action plan to be adopted to save trapped workers, says Road Transport Secretary

World Cup 2023: Strict diet routine of Mohammed Shami

Highest attendance in World Cup finals

Highest-grossing films in IMAX in India in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Shocking twists in Bigg Boss 17: Makers to reportedly evict 5 contestants next week and bring in new wildcards

Dhoom director Sanjay Gadhvi passes away at 57

This actor gave a super flop, makers lost Rs 150 crore, he told his wife that film didn't work but...

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: India's ODI record, stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

The World Cup 2023 Final promises to be an intense battle, with the pitch and prevailing conditions at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium introducing an element of unpredictability to the match.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for their third Cricket World Cup title as they face off against Australia in the IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 final. This highly anticipated match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian cricket team has showcased their dominance by maintaining an impeccable 10-0 record in the ODI World Cup 2023. As the hosts, India is in exceptional form, while the Australians, despite a shaky start with two initial losses in the competition, have managed to regain their confidence.

The World Cup 2023 Final promises to be an intense battle, with the pitch and prevailing conditions at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium introducing an element of unpredictability to the match. Both teams will undoubtedly give their all in this closely contested encounter.

IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODIs

India and Australia have competed in a total of 150 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with Australia holding a significant advantage, having secured 83 victories, while India has managed 57 wins. Additionally, 10 IND vs AUS ODIs have concluded without a result. Focusing on the ODI World Cup, these two cricketing powerhouses have clashed 13 times, with Australia emerging triumphant on eight occasions, while India has celebrated five victories.

India's ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium 

Out of the 32 One Day Internationals (ODIs) held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the team batting first has emerged victorious in 17 matches. The highest recorded total at this venue stands at 237 runs. Interestingly, none of the teams participating in the 2023 Cricket World Cup have managed to surpass the 300-run mark on this particular wicket.

Australia's record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Australia has played six ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, emerging victorious in four of them.

India's batters performance at Narendra Modi Stadium

The highest number of runs scored by an active Indian batter in ODIs at this venue is 307 runs, achieved by Rohit Sharma. He has played 6 ODIs at an average of 51.16, including 3 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 192 runs in 8 ODIs at this venue, with only one fifty to his name.

India's bowlers performance at Narendra Modi Stadium

The record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler (currently active) in ODIs at this particular venue is held by Prasidh Krishna, who has managed to secure nine wickets in three ODIs.

In the meantime, Mohammed Siraj, who is a part of the Indian team facing Australia in today's highly anticipated IND vs AUS World Cup Final, has already claimed seven wickets from four ODIs played thus far.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

Shah Rukh Khan remains composed as Anant Ambani gives him a snake at Isha Ambani's twins' birthday bash, see viral video

Buy these men’s beauty products under 400 on Amazon

Meet woman who rejected Rs 145 crore offer, built Rs 8200 crore company by saving her 6-month salary

Uttarkashi tunnel crash: Rescue team begins operation to insert 6-inch pipe to maintain food supply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE