IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 Final: India's ODI record, stats at Narendra Modi Stadium

Team India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, is gearing up for their third Cricket World Cup title as they face off against Australia in the IND vs AUS ODI World Cup 2023 final. This highly anticipated match will take place at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. The Indian cricket team has showcased their dominance by maintaining an impeccable 10-0 record in the ODI World Cup 2023. As the hosts, India is in exceptional form, while the Australians, despite a shaky start with two initial losses in the competition, have managed to regain their confidence.

The World Cup 2023 Final promises to be an intense battle, with the pitch and prevailing conditions at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium introducing an element of unpredictability to the match. Both teams will undoubtedly give their all in this closely contested encounter.

IND vs AUS head-to-head in ODIs

India and Australia have competed in a total of 150 One Day Internationals (ODIs), with Australia holding a significant advantage, having secured 83 victories, while India has managed 57 wins. Additionally, 10 IND vs AUS ODIs have concluded without a result. Focusing on the ODI World Cup, these two cricketing powerhouses have clashed 13 times, with Australia emerging triumphant on eight occasions, while India has celebrated five victories.

India's ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Out of the 32 One Day Internationals (ODIs) held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the team batting first has emerged victorious in 17 matches. The highest recorded total at this venue stands at 237 runs. Interestingly, none of the teams participating in the 2023 Cricket World Cup have managed to surpass the 300-run mark on this particular wicket.

Australia's record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Australia has played six ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, emerging victorious in four of them.

India's batters performance at Narendra Modi Stadium

The highest number of runs scored by an active Indian batter in ODIs at this venue is 307 runs, achieved by Rohit Sharma. He has played 6 ODIs at an average of 51.16, including 3 half-centuries.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli has scored 192 runs in 8 ODIs at this venue, with only one fifty to his name.

India's bowlers performance at Narendra Modi Stadium

The record for the highest number of wickets taken by an Indian bowler (currently active) in ODIs at this particular venue is held by Prasidh Krishna, who has managed to secure nine wickets in three ODIs.

In the meantime, Mohammed Siraj, who is a part of the Indian team facing Australia in today's highly anticipated IND vs AUS World Cup Final, has already claimed seven wickets from four ODIs played thus far.