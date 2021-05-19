Mohammed Shami gives hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli's aggressive celebrations

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is known to be aggressive on the field and always remains in the game, breathes fire with fire and whatnot, however, his teammate and one of the main components of his fearsome bowling attack, Mohammed Shami has opened up about what he feels when he sees those pictures where Kohli is in his wild celebration mode.

Whenever the oppositions' main batsman gets out, Kohli lets out a huge roar and the celebration video and pictures go viral on social media that very moment. Shami, who has now played alongside Kohli for a considerable period of time is often amused by his captain's celebrations.

Speaking to the channel India TV, Shami said, "Fast bowlers are very aggressive, both old and new. But the one player who could probably emulate their aggression is our own captain! Sometimes, when a picture of Virat's celebration of a wicket goes viral on social media, I funnily ask him, ‘Was it my wicket or yours?’ He celebrates more than the bowlers! Sometimes he points out that you don't look too happy with the wicket, so I simply tell him, ‘You did all the celebration for me!"

Shami admitted that sometimes Kohli steals his thunder as far as the celebrations are concerned but commended the skipper's temperament on the field, who never shies away from showing raw emotions.

“But it is important to have fun on the field. Virat shows aggression, obviously, but as a unit, he has led the team brilliantly so far. In addition, he is a very aggressive batsman too,” Shami said.