When Team India skipper Virat Kohli ran away from blind date because the girl was ugly - Watch VIRAL video

A throwback video of Team India skipper Virat Kohli is now going viral on social media in which Kohli is getting interviewed by MTV VJ Anusha Dandekar at a private party. In the interview, a young Kohli can be seen saying that he ran away from a blind date because the girl was ugly.

Virat Kohli said that he ran away from the blind date in just five minutes after finding the girl ugly. “Actually, I went on a blind date which ended in about five minutes because I saw the girl and I ran away. She was ugly.” *looks at the camera* “I am sorry but she was ugly,” said a young Kohli.

In the viral video, Anusha asks several qyestions from Kohli and the India skipper can be seen answering them in style. The rapid-fire format of the interview demanded Kohli give response to several questions ranging from quickest meal to quickest shower time to quickest date he has been on among others.

In the video, Kohli also talked about a Bollywood actress but it is not Anushka Sharma. On being asked by Anusha, which Bollywood actress would he like to see playing cricket, Kohli said Genelia D’Souza!