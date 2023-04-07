Meet Vyshak Vijay Kumar, RCB’s replacement for Rajat Patidar in IPL 2023

Vyshak Vijay Kumar | Courtesy- @RCBTweets

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday, April 7, announced that Vyshak Vijay Kumar would replace the injured batter Rajat Patidar for the remainder of the ongoing IPL 2023. Patidar had been ruled out of the T20 tournament due to an Achilles heel injury.

Who is Vyshak Vijay Kumar?

Vyshak Vijay Kumar is a talented 26-year-old Indian right-arm fast bowler who has made a name for himself in the Indian domestic circuit. His raw pace and ability to bowl knuckleballs and yorkers make him a valuable asset in the death overs.

Vyshak has played in several prestigious tournaments for Karnataka, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ranji Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In his 10 First Class matches, he has taken an impressive 38 wickets, while in List A, he has 11 against his name. He has also played 14 T20 games, where he has scalped 22 wickets. In the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vyshak took a remarkable 15 wickets in 10 games with a mind-blowing economy of 6.31.

It's no surprise that Vyshak has caught the attention of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have picked him up for a whopping 20 lahks. With his impressive track record and undeniable talent, Vyshak is sure to make a significant impact on the field for RCB and beyond.

ANNOUNCEMENT



South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell and Karnataka pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar replace Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar respectively for the remainder of #IPL2023.



Welcome to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, @WayneParnell and Vyshak! #PlayBold pic.twitter.com/DtVKapPSAY — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 7, 2023

Interestingly, Kumar has previously worked as a net bowler with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023, bowling to Andre Russell and Shubman Gill, among others. He has expressed his desire to bowl like Prasidh Krishna, who has established himself as one of the best bowlers in the T20 extravaganza.

In other news, South Africa all-rounder Wayne Parnell has replaced England speedster Reece Topley in the RCB squad for IPL 2023. Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during the RCB's opening game against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday, April 2.

Bangalore is currently grappling with player availability issues, as star players Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga are unable to participate in the team's initial matches. During RCB's recent game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the team's head coach, Sanjay Bangar, revealed that Topley has been ruled out, while Hasaranga and Hazlewood are expected to join the team soon.

