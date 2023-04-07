'Hope you didn't..:' Dhawan's hilarious response to Yuzvendra Chahal-Joe Root dance leaves internet in splits

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Former England captain Joe Root has yet to showcase his impressive batting skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he recently delighted fans with his smooth dance moves alongside Rajasthan Royals teammate Yuzvendra Chahal.

The highly acclaimed English cricketer was signed by the Rajasthan Royals at his base price of INR 1 crore, joining forces with his white-ball captain Jos Buttler at the franchise. Despite not having made his debut in the competition yet, Root was spotted dancing energetically to the popular song "Bharosa Tere Pyar Te" with Chahal.

RR captioned the tweet, “Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot!”

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the captain of Punjab Kings and veteran India opener, Shikhar Dhawan, has taken the opportunity to tease Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram. Dhawan, who is known for his playful demeanor, sense of humor, and active social media presence, left a comment on the photo and video sharing platform.

He wrote, "Yuzi bhai, hope you didn't kiss him," accompanied by a series of teasing emojis.

Fans on Twitter were thoroughly impressed by Roots' never-before-seen dance moves.

Check out the reactions here:

Yuzvendra Chahal's brilliance extends beyond his off-field antics. The spinner made a stunning start to his IPL 2023 journey, taking four wickets in Rajasthan's season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chahal's exceptional spell led Rajasthan to a resounding 72-run victory. However, Rajasthan suffered a defeat in their next match against Punjab Kings.

Despite ending up on the losing side against Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal managed to achieve an incredible feat during the game. He took one wicket, surpassing Lasith Malinga to become the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. Chahal has now claimed a total of 171 wickets in IPL.

Rajasthan Royals will face Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Saturday.

