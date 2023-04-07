IPL 2023: River near Rajasthan Royals' second home stadium covered with a net, here's why

Photos: Twitter

Assam’s Guwahati recently hosted the first Indian Premier League (IPL) match in the northeast. The city’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium (ACA Stadium) is the second home venue for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. An unusual move of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been spotted near the ASA stadium. A blue net has been put out to cover a stretch of Mora Bharalu river that runs close to the stadium.

The unusual preparatory move has stirred a controversy. The GMC has said that the blue net, which is an agricultural net, has been put over the river to control “mosquito menace”. “GMC is trying to ensure that our guests aren't bothered by the mosquito menace,” the GMC stated on Twitter.

However, locals claim that the blue net is an attempt to conceal filth in the “black river”.

“What a master stroke! The dirty Bharalu River has been covered so that IPL players do not see the black river @guwahaticity ... Kuch to dhang ka koro sarkar (sic)!” a local journalist tweeted.

“Difficult situations! Sweep it under the carpet! Pretend it is not there! Pathetic!” tweeted Congress leader and Guwahati resident Bobbeeta Sharma.

The net has been used twice earlier, PTI quoted a resident of the Ganeshpara area where the stadium is located. This was done during an international cricket match played at the stadium in January this year, and then for an A R Rahman concert in February.

He claimed that most residents throw their household waste into the river instead of availing the Rs 50 per month GMC garbage truck facility. An ACA official has refuted the allegations of concealing waste, clarifying that such support, including fogging, is provided by GMC at the stadium during matches and events. He claimed that the water of the river has also been chemically treated to control mosquito breeding.

RR will play a part of their matches in Guwahati apart from the first home stadium in Jaipur. The Sanju Samson-led side recently played against Punjab Kings in Assam and will be playing their second match in the stadium against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

(Inputs from PTI)