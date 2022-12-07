Massive blow to Team India as Rohit Sharma among 3 players ruled out of 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma played with an injury to his thumb and smashed a fifty

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma showed great determination and commitment as he played through pain in the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, scoring a fifty, but couldn't help his side win the match. After the second ODI, coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that skipper Rohit Sharma, along with Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen won't be playing in the final match of the series.

Dravid confirmed that Rohit will fly back to Mumbai to undergo further treatment on his thumb injury, while Deepak will also miss the 3rd ODI, and Kuldeep will also miss the remaining part of the series.

Speaking after India's five-wicket loss, Dravid opened up on the ongoing injury woes surrounding Team India.

"We are struggling with a few injuries as well which is not ideal and not easy for us. I think Deepak (Chahar) and Rohit (Sharma) will certainly miss the next match. Kuldeep is also out of the series," said Dravid while speaking to the reporters in the post-match press conference.

He added, "Rohit will fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert to see how it is, and confirm whether he can come back for the Test series or not. It is too early to say anything but he will be out for the next match for sure."

Team India skipper Rohit suffered an injury to his hand earlier in the match while trying to take a catch and he was subsequently taken to a hospital for a scan. In his absence, Virat Kohli opened alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

The Men in Blue didn't get off to a good start, and they lost wickets at regular intervals, Shreyas Iyer scored 82 runs while Axar Patel also scored a fifty, but India were reduced to 207/7.

By the time Rohit came out to bat, despite an injured thumb, it proved to be too late, as India ultimately fell short by just five runs.