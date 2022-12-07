Rohit Sharma sets Twitter on fire, fans go gaga as Team India skipper smashes fifty with injured thumb

Rohit Sharma sets Twitter on fire

Team India lost the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, despite coming close due to Rohit Sharma's valiant effort. The Indian skipper smashed a fifty, despite having an injured thumb, and got his team within touching distance.

Bangladesh claimed the series, winning eventually by five runs, however, while it appeared that India would lose by a big margin, however, Rohit brought his side back into the contest.

Picking up an injury earlier in the match while taking a catch, Rohit was taken to the hospital however, he returned to bat at number 8, and took India on the verge of victory as they needed six runs off the final ball.

Despite India's loss, fans were thrilled with skipper Rohit's contribution and quickly he became the top trend on Twitter.

Check how fans hailed Rohit Sharma for his valiant fifty against Bangladesh:

what a champion player, fighter and character is #RohitSharma.



A big salute, Rohit Sharma. #indvsbang pic.twitter.com/m3MArkvczD — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) December 7, 2022

Opener on most days but a fighter when his country needs him the most.



Well done, Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/8G4PfwLgiy — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 7, 2022

The Nagpur-born talismanic batsman smashed three boundaries and five sixes in his inning, and fans lauded Rohit for his courage. After the match, he also provided an update on his thumb injury, revealing that he has not suffered a fracture, just some stitches, but Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit will fly back to Mumbai, and will not play in the third ODI.

The Indian skipper's participation in the two-match Test series is also under doubt.