Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Rohit Sharma sets Twitter on fire, fans go gaga as Team India skipper smashes fifty with injured thumb

Rohit Sharma's valiant fightback went in vain, the Indian skipper smashed a fifty with an injured thumb, bringing India close to the win in second ODI

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 08:47 PM IST

Rohit Sharma sets Twitter on fire, fans go gaga as Team India skipper smashes fifty with injured thumb
Rohit Sharma sets Twitter on fire

Team India lost the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday, despite coming close due to Rohit Sharma's valiant effort. The Indian skipper smashed a fifty, despite having an injured thumb, and got his team within touching distance. 

Bangladesh claimed the series, winning eventually by five runs, however, while it appeared that India would lose by a big margin, however, Rohit brought his side back into the contest. 

Picking up an injury earlier in the match while taking a catch, Rohit was taken to the hospital however, he returned to bat at number 8, and took India on the verge of victory as they needed six runs off the final ball. 

READ| 'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!

Despite India's loss, fans were thrilled with skipper Rohit's contribution and quickly he became the top trend on Twitter. 

Check how fans hailed Rohit Sharma for his valiant fifty against Bangladesh:

READ| IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma offers update on his thumb injury, Team India skipper to fly back to Mumbai

The Nagpur-born talismanic batsman smashed three boundaries and five sixes in his inning, and fans lauded Rohit for his courage. After the match, he also provided an update on his thumb injury, revealing that he has not suffered a fracture, just some stitches, but Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit will fly back to Mumbai, and will not play in the third ODI. 

The Indian skipper's participation in the two-match Test series is also under doubt. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Sonal Chauhan: Not just Hindi, these actresses have worked in films across languages
Bengaluru: Pictures of Kempegowda airport will amaze you!
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra stops all bus services to Karnataka amid border dispute
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.