IND vs BAN: Rohit Sharma offers update on his thumb injury, Team India skipper to fly back to Mumbai

Rohit Sharma to miss 3rd ODI against Bangladesh

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma almost pulled off a miraculous win on Wednesday as he came out to bat at number 8, and smashed a fifty with an injured thumb but India lost the second ODI by five runs. The Indian skipper had hurt himself earlier in the match, and was taken to the hospital for scans.

Rohit was fielding near the slips earlier in the day and he injured his left thumb, while going for the catch, and had to be taken to the hospital afterwards.

In his absence, Virat Kohli opened alongside Shikhar Dhawan, but neither of the Indian openers could impress, getting dismissed early. India were reeling at 207/7 when Rohit came out to bat with an injured thumb.

He played an unlikely cameo, hitting 90m sixes with an injured thumb, and took India within touching distance of the win. After the match, Rohit also offered an update on his injured thumb.

When quizzed about his injury, the Indian skipper revealed that he had gotten some stitches, but luckily it wasn't a fracture.

"The thumb isn't too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat," said Rohit while speaking to Anjum Chopra after the match.

However, Rohit Sharma won't be playing in the 3rd ODI, with Rahul Dravid confirming Rohit's absence in the next match.

Rahul Dravid said "Rohit Sharma will miss the 3rd ODI, he will fly back to Mumbai to consult an expert - Kuldeep Sen & Deepak Chahar are out of the series"