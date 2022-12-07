Search icon
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his thumb while fielding against Bangladesh in the second ODI, but came out to bat still.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his thumb while fielding against Bangladesh in the second ODI but came out to bat still, with India reeling at 208/7. Rohit had injured himself while trying to take a catch, and he had to leave the field. 

Rohit's left thumb appeared bloodied and he was taken to the hospital afterwards for a scan. The 35-year-old showed great commitment as he smashed two massive 92m and 91m six, followed by a boundary, all of it with an injured thumb. 

Fans meanwhile were left thrilled by the Indian skipper's cameo, as they wished to see Rohit batting earlier in the contest with India down by eight wickets, in their chase of 272. 

READ| 'Player wohi jo pressure me perform kare': Fans hail Shreyas Iyer after his fifty in must-win tie for India

Chech how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma's heroics:

 

More to follow...

