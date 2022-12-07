'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma suffered an injury on his thumb while fielding against Bangladesh in the second ODI but came out to bat still, with India reeling at 208/7. Rohit had injured himself while trying to take a catch, and he had to leave the field.

Rohit's left thumb appeared bloodied and he was taken to the hospital afterwards for a scan. The 35-year-old showed great commitment as he smashed two massive 92m and 91m six, followed by a boundary, all of it with an injured thumb.

Fans meanwhile were left thrilled by the Indian skipper's cameo, as they wished to see Rohit batting earlier in the contest with India down by eight wickets, in their chase of 272.

Chech how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma's heroics:

Captain Courageous!



After getting hit on the thumb and going to a hospital to get scans, @ImRo45 returns back to the field with a bat in his hand. India now need 64 runs from 42 balls. #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2022

