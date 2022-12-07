IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav's EPIC 3-word tweet for Rohit Sharma wins the internet

Rohit Sharma was hailed by his teammate Suryakumar Yadav

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fifty against Bangladesh in the second ODI, despite injuring his left thumb earlier in the match, and was subsequently ruled out of the third ODI. After Rohit's valiant effort, his teammate, Suryakumar Yadav hailed the 'Hitman' for his commitment.

Surya has been rested by the BCCI for the Bangladesh tour, but the 32-year-old came up with an epic three-word tweet for Team India skipper Rohit Sharma which won the internet.

After losing the first ODI against Bangladesh by 1 wicket, the Men in Blue needed a win to keep themselves alive in the three-match series, but they suffered another narrow loss, losing by five runs.

The margin of defeat would have been a lot more had Rohit not smashed a fifty, that too while coming out to bat at number 8 and playing with an injured thumb.

Rohit injured himself earlier in the match, while trying to take a catch, and had to subsequently leave the field, he was taken to the hospital to have scans on his hand and returned to help his side reach much closer to the win.

While he did fall short in his incredible attempt to take India over the line, Rohit's incredible effort was hailed by his teammate Suryakumar Yadav.

"Massive Respect bro @ImRo45 #BANvsIND," wrote SKY on Twitter after India's defeat.

The 35-year-old is set to miss the third ODI against Bangladesh, and as per the Indian coach Rahul Dravid, he will fly to Mumbai to take advice from an expert. Thus, not only will he not play in the third ODI, but his participation in the Test series is also doubtful.