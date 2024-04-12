LSG vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Check out the live streaming details for match 26 to be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

In the upcoming match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be hosting the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on April 12th (Friday) starting at 7:30 pm IST.

Lucknow Super Giants are currently riding high with three consecutive wins under their belt, while Delhi Capitals are looking to bounce back from a recent loss. Lucknow has never been defeated by the Capitals in their two-year IPL journey, giving them a psychological edge going into this match.

Despite having only faced each other three times, Lucknow has emerged victorious in all previous encounters against Delhi. The Capitals will be eager to secure their first win against Lucknow when they face off in this highly anticipated match.

Live Streaming details

The highly anticipated LSG vs DC match is set to take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow . The night game is slated to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Fans can catch all the action of the IPL 2024 showdown between LSG and DC live on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, viewers have the option to stream the match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Weather report

With temperatures expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius in the evening, players may encounter challenging weather conditions. Fortunately, there is no forecast of rain, and humidity levels are expected to be around 28 percent.

Pitch report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is renowned for its bowler-friendly conditions, although batters can also find success on occasion. The pitch at this stadium is known to be unpredictable, presenting a challenge for players trying to anticipate its behavior. Recent matches have showcased impressive performances from both fast bowlers and spinners, highlighting the versatility of the playing surface.

Predicted playing XI

LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohsin Khan

DC: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Also read| IPL 2024: Major setback for RCB as star player likely to miss next match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad