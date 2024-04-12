IPL 2024: Major setback for RCB as star player likely to miss next match vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru team is currently experiencing a challenging period in the ongoing Indian Premier League season. With five losses in six games, their recent defeat to Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians marked their fourth consecutive loss of the season. The match took place on April 11th at the Wankhede Stadium.

Unfortunately, the situation has worsened for the beloved franchise as their star all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, has sustained an injury and is expected to be absent for their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

According to a report from News 24, Maxwell sustained an injury to his right thumb while fielding during the match against Mumbai Indians. The talented all-rounder has been experiencing a rough patch in the current season, managing to score only 32 runs in six innings, with three of those resulting in ducks. Unfortunately, his third duck occurred during the clash with MI.

Maxwell injured himself while trying to catch Suryakumar Yadav, who delivered an impressive 52-run innings in just 19 balls, completely shifting the momentum in favor of Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced their fifth loss of the season, marking their fourth consecutive defeat. They currently occupy the 9th spot on the points table, with their chances of making it to the playoffs dwindling with each loss.

Their next match will see them pitted against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 15th. Another defeat in this crucial match could potentially spell the end of their playoff aspirations.

