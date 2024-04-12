Twitter
RR vs PBKS IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 27 between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 03:59 PM IST

In the 27th match of the IPL 2024 tournament, Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali on April 13th at 7:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings are in the eighth position on the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are leading comfortably at the top spot. In this IPL season, Punjab Kings have played five matches and won two, while Rajasthan Royals have also played five matches and won four.

Match details

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Match 27

Date & Time: Apr 13, 07:30 PM

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali

RR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction

Keepers – Jos Butler, Sanju Samson

Batters – Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Singh

All-rounders – Sam Curran (c), Riyan Parag (vc)

Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RR vs PBKS My Dream11 team

Jos Butler, Sanju Samson, Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shashank Sing, Sam Curran(vc), Riyan Parag (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

 

 

 

