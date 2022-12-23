Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise with the smallest purse, joined the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a purse of Rs 7.05 crore. The franchise did not make a single offer throughout the first 90 minutes of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Their coaches were watching as other franchises spent big bucks on capped players.
Narayan Jagadeesan was their first selection of the day. For Rs 90 lakh, the in-form batsman joined KKR. Interestingly, the Chennai Super Kings also made an offer for Jagadeesan but were unsuccessful. Vaibhav Arora was then purchased by KKR for Rs 60 lakh.
As the auction went, they purchased six additional players. Other players purchased by the two-time IPL champions include Litton Das (50 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (20 lakh), Dawid Wiese (1 crore), Suyash Sharma (20 lakh), Mandeep Singh (50 lakh), and Shakib al Hasan (1.5 crore). In the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Shakib was the last player to place a bid.
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Narayan Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Dawid Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Shakib al Hasan, Vaibhav Arora, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:
