Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

KKR IPL Team 2023 Players List, Full Squad

Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the franchise with the smallest purse, joined the IPL 2023 mini-auction with a purse of Rs 7.05 crore. The franchise did not make a single offer throughout the first 90 minutes of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Their coaches were watching as other franchises spent big bucks on capped players.

Narayan Jagadeesan was their first selection of the day. For Rs 90 lakh, the in-form batsman joined KKR. Interestingly, the Chennai Super Kings also made an offer for Jagadeesan but were unsuccessful. Vaibhav Arora was then purchased by KKR for Rs 60 lakh.

As the auction went, they purchased six additional players. Other players purchased by the two-time IPL champions include Litton Das (50 lakh), Kulwant Khejroliya (20 lakh), Dawid Wiese (1 crore), Suyash Sharma (20 lakh), Mandeep Singh (50 lakh), and Shakib al Hasan (1.5 crore). In the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Shakib was the last player to place a bid.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Narayan Jagadeesan, Litton Das, Kulwant Khejroliya, Dawid Wiese, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Shakib al Hasan, Vaibhav Arora, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Players List in IPL 2023:

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Shreyas Iyer India 28 years Batsman INR 12.25 Crores(R) Nitish Rana India 28 years Batsman INR 8 crores(R) Rinku Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 55 Lakhs(R) Varun Chakravarty India 31 years Bowlers INR 8 Cr(R) Tim Southee New Zealand 34 years Bowlers INR 1.5 crores(R) Umesh Yadav India 35 years Bowlers INR 2 crores(R) Andre Russell West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 12 Cr(R) Venkatesh Iyer India 27 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R) Sunil Narine West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 6 Cr(R) Anukul Roy India 24 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R) Shardul Thakur India 31 years Bowler Traded from DC Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 31 years Bowler Traded from GT Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 21 years WK-Batsman Traded from DC Harshit Rana India 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Narayan Jagadeesan India 26 years Batsman INR 90 Lakhs Litton Das Bangladesh 28 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Dawid Wiese Namibia 37 years All-rounder INR 1 Crore Suyash Sharma India 19 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs Vaibhav Arora India 25 years Bowler INR 60 Lakhs Mandeep Singh India 31 years Batsman INR 50 Lakhs Shakib al Hasan Bangladesh 35 years All-rounder INR 1.50 crore

READ| Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History