Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

IPL 2023 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) winner, had a disappointing season in IPL 2022 and did not advance to the playoff rounds. Because of this, the management has chosen to start over before the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

SRH retained 12 players before the auction despite releasing 12 players, leaving them with a budget of Rs. 42.25 crores to fill a maximum of 13 spots, including 4 maximum abroad slots. Additionally, they wanted to acquire a player to captain the team at the auction.

Prior to the auction, SRH made the decision not to keep captain Kane Williamson and will be looking for a replacement there as well.

The Sunrisers also released West Indian teammates Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd, as well as Australian pacer Sean Abbott, in addition to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The uncapped Indian players released by the Hyderabad-based team were Shreyas Gopal, Jagedeesha Suchith, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Sushanth Mishra, and Vishnu Vinod.

Sunrisers spent a lot of money when they acquired England batsman Harry Brook for a staggering Rs 13.25 crore and Indian opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

Here's the full list of SRH IPL players: