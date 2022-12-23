Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

See the whole list of the former IPL champion Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) team, which includes players like Rahul Tripathi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full Players List IPL 2023 announced: Check base price, age, country, IPL History

IPL 2023 auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) winner, had a disappointing season in IPL 2022 and did not advance to the playoff rounds. Because of this, the management has chosen to start over before the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

SRH retained 12 players before the auction despite releasing 12 players, leaving them with a budget of Rs. 42.25 crores to fill a maximum of 13 spots, including 4 maximum abroad slots. Additionally, they wanted to acquire a player to captain the team at the auction.

(Also Read: IPL auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players)

Prior to the auction, SRH made the decision not to keep captain Kane Williamson and will be looking for a replacement there as well.

The Sunrisers also released West Indian teammates Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd, as well as Australian pacer Sean Abbott, in addition to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

The uncapped Indian players released by the Hyderabad-based team were Shreyas Gopal, Jagedeesha Suchith, R Samarth, Priyam Garg, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Sushanth Mishra, and Vishnu Vinod.

Sunrisers spent a lot of money when they acquired England batsman Harry Brook for a staggering Rs 13.25 crore and Indian opener Mayank Agarwal for Rs 8.25 crore.

Here's the full list of SRH IPL players:

  1. Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore)- England,
  2. Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore)- India,
  3. Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore)- South Africa, 
  4. Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore)- England, 
  5. Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh)- India, 
  6. Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore)- India, 
  7. Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh)- India, 
  8. Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh)- India, 
  9. Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh)- India, 
  10. Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore)- India, 
  11. Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh)- India, 
  12. Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore)- West Indies, 
  13. Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh)- India.
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'
Flipkart Big Savings Days sale: Realme, Infinix, Oppo smartphones available under Rs 20,000
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.