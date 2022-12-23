IPL auction 2023: Full list of sold and unsold players

IPL 2023 auction: Big names like Joe Root and Shakib Al Hasan were among those who failed to sell. The IPL 2023 auction is taking place today in Kochi, and teams like GT, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings are all looking to bolster their respective squads.

This auction is smaller in scale than the last one, but there is still a great deal of expectation and anticipation. The 10 franchises will have the chance to submit bids for 405 players, of whom 273 are Indians and 132 are players from other countries, including 4 players from partner nations.

Here’s a list of sold players of IPL 2023:

Sam Curran of England became the most expensive player in IPL auction history as Punjab Kings shelled out 18.5 crores to secure the all-rounder. All-rounder Cameron Green of Australia came close to breaking Curran's record but fell just short after being sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 crores. Ben Stokes was signed by Chennai Super Kings for 16.25 crore. Harry Brook also ignited the auction table by selling to Sunrisers Hyderabad for an astounding 13.25 crore. Mayank Agarwal, a former PBKS captain, also transferred to SRH for Rs. 8.25 crore. Kane Williamson was acquired by Gujarat Titans, the current league champions, for his basic price of Rs. 2 crores. Ajinkya Rahane (Base price INR 50 lakh) sold to CSK for INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000)

Here’s a list of unsold players of IPL 2023: