Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Keemo Paul and Simron Hetmyer ruled out of the West Indies ODI squad for the series against New Zealand

Left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer is unavailable due to personal reasons; allrounder Keemo Paul is ruled out with an injury.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 03:50 PM IST

Keemo Paul and Simron Hetmyer ruled out of the West Indies ODI squad for the series against New Zealand
Simron Hetmyer and Keemo Paul

West Indies suffered big blows ahead of their upcoming ODI series against New Zealand with star all-rounder Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie have been ruled out of the series.

READ: NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Barbados

From the original squad, left-handed batter Shimron Hetmyer is unavailable due to personal reasons; allrounder Keemo Paul is ruled out with an injury and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie has failed to recover from the hand injury sustained during the CG United Series against India last month

The replacements are middle-order batter Jermaine Blackwood and leg-spinning all-rounder Yannic Cariah. Blackwood is called up for the ODI squad for the first time since 2015. 

Cariah earns his first squad call-up for the West Indies after being promoted from the West Indies A squad that has been playing against Bangladesh. Odean Smith, the seam-bowling all-rounder, has been added as a reserve.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Senior Men's Selection Panel on Tuesday announced changes to the West Indies squad for the three-match CG United One-Day International (ODI) Series against New Zealand which starts on Wednesday, August 17. 

READ: Watch: Rohit Sharma retreats back to the restaurant after hundreds of fans gather outside for his glimpse

All three ODIs will be day/night matches played under floodlights at Kensington Oval with the 2nd and 3rd CG United ODIs on August 19 and 21."Hetmyer has to attend to a family matter in Guyana. 

Unfortunately, Motie is not yet able to rejoin the squad and Keemo is struggling with an injury. However, it provides an opportunity for Yannic Cariah to get a chance. He is someone that has been performing well on the regional circuit and we feel now is the right time to integrate him into the senior team set-up. 

Odean Smith has been added on the back of some notable performances in the T20I Series. He has displayed the all-around ability to change games and we look forward to his continued development," CWI's lead selector, Desmond Haynes, said.

READ: Disabled cricketer who once scored 67 off 20 balls, now drives e-rickshaw for survival

West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales and Kevin Sinclair. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.