Watch: Rohit Sharma retreats back to the restaurant after hundreds of fans gather outside for his glimpse

The Indian skipper faced a tough time when thousands of fans chased him down when he had gone to a restaurant in Mumbai to meet his friend.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:24 AM IST

Rohit Sharma

India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma is also one of the most popular cricketers in the country and worldwide, as his batsmanship is undoubtedly of the highest class. Having taken over from Virat Kohli as captain in late 2021, Rohit has so far done an excellent job whenever he has been in charge.

Currently, the 35-year-old is enjoying a short break in his hometown Mumbai ahead of the Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27 in UAE. 

Yesterday, Rohit just stepped out of the restaurant named 'The Table' when he was shocked by fans arriving in numbers to see him. He held his palm upon his head, and the security outside the hotel wanted the right-hander to stay back in the hotel. He had no other options as the roads were completely filled with people, and the breathing space was quite low.

Check out the video below

Meanwhile, the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2022 was recently announced, and Rohit will lead the side. The prolific batter scored a 64 in the first T20I against West Indies and has been giving quick starts at the top of the order. A lot more will be expected from his bat in the coming days given his potential and numbers in international cricket. Rohit’s first major assignment as the full-time captain will be the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, which starts on the 27th of August in UAE. 

