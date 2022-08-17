NZ vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI in Barbados

New Zealand vs West Indies

West Indies (WI) are set to clast against New Zealand (NZ) in the first ODI match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on Wednesday. West Indies managed a consolation win in the last T20I match against New Zealand with a series loss of 2-1.

New Zealand named a full-strength squad for their ODI series, with as many as six senior players returning after being rested from the tour of Europe.

New Zealand’s mainstay Kane Williamson returned to the side for the T20I series after a long hiatus and will continue to lead the Black Caps in the 50-over format.

West Indies are struggling for a win in the recent ODI matches after their 0-3 loss against India at home. They lost by 0-3 against Bangladesh at home and by 0-3 against Pakistan away in the previous ODI series as well.

Dream11 Prediction – West Indies vs New Zealand - 1st ODI

WI vs NZ Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for West Indies vs New Zealand 1st ODI

West Indies vs New Zealand My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptil, Brandon King

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Gudakesh Motie

WI vs NZ Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.

WI vs NZ 1st ODI My Dream11 team

Shai Hope (vc), Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptil, Brandon King, Jason Holder, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Mayers, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Gudakesh Motie.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match Details

The 1st ODI match between New Zealand and West Indies will be played at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados and will start at 11:30 PM IST.