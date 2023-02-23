'Jersey No 7 getting run out..': Fans compare Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out to MS Dhoni's dismissal in World Cup 2019

Image Source: Twitter

India's captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, put on a stellar performance in the Women's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23rd

Chasing 173, the right-hander blasted 52 off 34 balls at an impressive strike rate of 152.94, including six fours and a six. She also formed a crucial 69-run partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) to rescue the Women in Blue from a precarious 28/3.

Kaur seemed poised to secure the victory for Team India, but her wicket was unfortunately run out in the 15th over. She had attempted a slog sweep towards deep mid-wicket, only for Ashleigh Gardner to make a spectacular diving stop before throwing the ball back to wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy. This unfortunate turn of events ultimately cost India the match.

Harmanpreet Kaur confidently sprinted back to the crease, seemingly certain of her ability to make it back in time. However, in a stroke of luck for Australia, her bat became lodged just before the crease, leaving her feet suspended in the air as she attempted to take a run. Healy quickly removed the bails, leaving Kaur stranded.

The batter looked utterly dejected, flinging her bat away in frustration and rage before trudging back to the pavilion.

Fans were dismayed by the timing of Harmanpreet Kaur's dismissal. Some spectators likened it to MS Dhoni's heartbreaking run out in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, a moment that left many fans in despair.

Check out the reactions here:

Harmanpreet kaur's run out has to be one of the coldest event in women's cricket — Tanmay Agarwala (@AgarwalaTanmay) February 23, 2023

India vs Australia, bat controversy, I think I have seen this before #INDWvsAUSW #HarmanpreetKaur pic.twitter.com/fg7BhNQwax — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) February 23, 2023

5 overs 39 runs!

Unlucky dismissal of Harmanpreet Kaur.



Bat got stuck in the pitch!

Pitch pe vaseline lagao.



Kya lagta hai @anand_luhar ?!#INDWvsAUSW pic.twitter.com/NDAfHjzzrQ — Omkar Banne Charts speak (@OmkarBanne) February 23, 2023

Australia delivered a clinical batting performance to propel Meg Lanning and her team to the final of the Women's T20 World Cup. Led by Lanning's unbeaten 49 off 34 balls, Australia posted a formidable 172/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Beth Mooney also made a significant contribution with 54 runs off 37 deliveries, while Ashleigh Gardner and Alyssa Healy chipped in with 31 and 25 runs respectively.

For India, Shikha Pandey claimed two wickets for 32 runs, while Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav each took one.

In response, Team India, led by Harmapreet Kaur, could only muster 167/8, falling short of the target by five runs as Australia emerged victorious. Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner were the pick of the bowlers, each claiming two wickets, while Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen chipped in with a wicket apiece.

READ| IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup 2023: Australia beat India by five runs, qualify for another final