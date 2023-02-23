IND W vs AUS W T20 World Cup 2023: Australia beat India by five runs, qualify for another final

Image Source: Twitter

Harmanpreet Kaur's side was narrowly defeated by familiar foes Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2023 in Cape Town on Thursday, February 23. Unlike the T20 World Cup 2020 final, it was not a one-sided affair as Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues put on a spectacular batting display in their pursuit of 173, but the Asian champions ultimately fell short of the finish line by a mere 5 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur was on course to lead India to another famous victory over Australia, following her heroics in England in 2017, but she was run-out in a most unfortunate manner after she had reached her half-century. The Indian skipper, who had recovered from illness to be ready for the crucial clash, looked distraught and slammed her bat on her way up the dressing room at Newlands as India fell short of the finish line. Australia successfully defended their total of 172, as India managed only 167 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs.

India were rattled in the powerplay as they lost their star openers Smriti Mandhana (2) and Shafali Verma (9) to the bowling of Ash Gardner and Megan Schutt. Yastika Bhatia, who had been brought back to the XI to bolster the batting unit, failed to make an impact as India were reduced to 28 for 3. This early setback put India in a precarious position, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they were to achieve their desired result.

However, India kept themselves in the hunt with a stunning 69-run partnership between captain Harmanpreet and Jemimah Rodrigues in just 46 balls. The two Indian batters looked composed and confident as they dispatched boundaries with ease against the formidable Australian attack.

Jemimah, the young prodigy, fearlessly attacked the Australian spinners, showcasing her vast array of shots. Unfortunately, her valiant effort was cut short when she was dismissed for 43 while attempting to hit Darcie Brown in her final over.

Harmanpreet kept India's hopes alive, quickly reaching her half-century. However, her innings was cut short in the 15th over when her bat became lodged in the ground while completing a double. Harmanpreet was visibly distraught as she angrily threw her bat to the ground before heading back to the dressing room.

It was Australia's seventh consecutive final in the T20 World Cup, as the reigning champions kept their hopes of winning a historic third consecutive title and their sixth title overall in the tournament alive. Australia will face the victor of the second semi-final between England and South Africa in Sunday's grand finale, in what promises to be an epic showdown.

READ| Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur throws bat in frustration after getting out in an unfortunate manner in T20 WC semi-final